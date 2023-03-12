Hyderabad (Telangana) : Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah will take part as chief guest in the 54th annual Raising Day celebrations of The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday. He has arrived in the city on late Saturday evening, sources said. The Raising Day parade is being held for the first time here and, earlier, it used to be held at the CISF grounds in the outskirts of Delhi.

The Raising Day celebrations are scheduled to be at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) here in the Telangana Capital city today. On his arrival at the airport, several State BJP leaders received Amit Shah. This is stated to be the first time that the CISF is organising its Raising Day parade outside of the national capital, New Delhi.

In his message ahead of the Raising Day celebrations, the Union Home Minister said that the CISF remains one of the pillars of India's internal security and that he would be looking forward to meeting India's brave hearts. The paramilitary forces have been celebrating their Raising Day parades for the past several years outside Delhi.

As per reports, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is also holding its Raising Day events outside the national capital. Now, the CRPF is going to hold its event on March 19 in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district. Significantly, this region has been witnessing Naxalite activities and left-wing extremism. The CISF, the CRPF and other such paramilitary forces are formed under an act of the Parliament. The CISF Raising Day is being celebrated in the second week of March every year.