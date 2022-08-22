Hyderabad : Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Telugu actor Jr NTR in Hyderabad on Sunday. "Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad," tweeted Shah after meeting the actor.

Amit Shah mentioned senior NTR during the meeting with the junior. He said that he had seen NTR's films Vishwamitra and Danaveerasura Karna. He praised the officials for working well when Senior NTR was the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Shah was on a one-day visit to the state to address a public meeting at Munugodu ahead of the bypolls. Munugodu assembly bypoll comes after sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from his post in the party recently and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing the mega public rally, Shah accused the Telangana government of betraying the trust of the people of the state, while also calling the K Chandrashekar Rao government "anti-farmer". "The joining of Rajagopal Reddy in the BJP is the beginning of the uprooting of the KCR government. KCR government betrayed the trust of the Telangana people. KCR government is not celebrating Telangana Liberation Day due to fear of Majlis. They promised that they will celebrate Telangana Liberation day in September. However, the KCR government did not fulfil their promise," he said.

"KCR is denying PM Fasal Beema Yojana to the farmers of the state. He has committed the sin of keeping the farmers away from the insurance. The KCR government is anti-farmers," Shah added. Shah also hit out at KCR over Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and said that it is the "ATM of KCR's family". "KCR has a big family. But why should the people of Telangana bear its cost? Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is the ATM of KCR's family," he said.

Shah further accused the Telangana government of breaking the promise of selecting a Dalit as the Chief Minister and said that a member from the community will not be selected for the top post if TRS is voted to power. "They had promised to make Chief Minister from the Dalit community if their government is formed. They have not done so far. If you elect them again, KTR will come in place of KCR, but Dalit won't come," Shah said. Earlier on Sunday, the Union Home Minister visited Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Matha Devasthanam and offered prayers ahead of his public meeting.