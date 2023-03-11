Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Hyderabad on Saturday night to attend the 54th 'Raising Day' program of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on March 12. Shah's itinerary does not include any political programs till now.Assistant Director General (ADG) Piyush Anand said that the Union Home Minister will be the chief guest at the program, which is being organised for the first time outside Delhi.

It will be held at 7.15 am in the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hakeempet at Medchal-Malkajigiri district's Samirpet mandal. On the occasion, the CISF forces will come up with various performances. Speaking at a press conference at the academy's training center on Friday, Anand said that the CISF has been providing round-the-clock security to the country's critical infrastructures for the last 53 years.

Starting with 2,800 personnel in 1969 under the aegis of the Union Home Ministry, CISF now has become an armed force with 1.70 lakh personnel. It ensures security in 354 key locations and vital buildings of the country including 66 airports, seaports, nuclear space stations, Delhi Metro, steel power plants and others.

Between April to December 2022, 4,041 cases were registered, 746 people were arrested and Rs. 14.84 crores were recovered, he said. In January this year, 465 cases were registered, 101 people were arrested and Rs. 1.36 crores were recovered. CISF Airport Sector ADG Gyanender Singh Malik, South Sector ADG Jagbir Singh, Hakeempet Training Center Director K. Sunil Emmanuel and Operation and Chief PRO Dr. Anil Pandey participated at the press conference.

Also read: PM Modi greets Central Industrial Security Force on raising day

It is still unclear whether Shah will attend any political programs during the visit. The conference of saffron intellectuals scheduled to be held in Sangareddy tomorrow has been cancelled. BJP sources said Shah is unlikely to participate in any program related to the party. This apart, Shah's meeting with the senior BJP leaders on Saturday night too has not been finalised yet.