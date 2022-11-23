Hyderabad: In a major development, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Tuesday announced the opening of the AWS Asia Pacific Region in Hyderabad Telangana which will create over 48,000 full time jobs annually. An official said that the company with an investment of Rs 36,300 crores, will create more than 48,000 jobs on average every year by 2030.

It said that the center will serve three availability zones in Asia Pacific countries. This is the 2nd such center established by Amazon in India. The first Amazon Asia Pacific regional center in India opened in Mumbai in 2016. Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Amazon's data and infrastructure services division, said that the center will provide secure and quick services to partner organizations, affiliates, and customers through the data centers.

"More than 200 technology services like Cloud Computing, Storage, Database, Networking, Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Application Development, Augmented Reality and the best infrastructure have been made available through the Hyderabad center. By 2030, it will support the gross domestic product to the extent of Rs 62 thousand crores (7.6 billion dollars),” he said.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Twitter that Amazon's new center will act as a catalyst for India's digital economy. Amazon Web Services announced on November 6, 2020, that it will invest Rs.20,761 crore in Telangana. It has been revealed that Amazon Availability Zones (data centers) will be set up in three areas.

The government has allotted 50 acres land to the company in Raviryala area in Ranga Reddy district, 48 acres in Mirkhanpet of Kandukuru Mandal, and 38 acres in Chandanavelli of Shabad Mandal. Amazon has already taken up the construction there. Minister KTR welcomed the opening of the Amazon Web Services Center in Hyderabad.

In a Twitter post, he said that the company has shown its commitment by investing around Rs 36 thousand crores. "Through this center, Telangana's position as a progressive data center hub in the country will be strengthened," he said.