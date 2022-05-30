Telangana: While Telangana may have achieved distinction for its unique welfare programs and development, it is shockingly at the top pertaining to caesarean (C-section) deliveries too. The majority of deliveries performed in the state’s private hospitals are C-sections.

Meanwhile, caesareans are on the rise in government hospitals as well. According to the National Family Health Survey-5, C-sections accounted for 60.7 percent of the total deliveries in the state. Karimnagar reported the highest at 82.4 percent while Kumuram Bheem district reported 27.2 percent. The state average of caesareans in government hospitals is 44.5 per cent, with the highest occurring in Jangaon district at 73 percent. Bhadradri Kothagudem reported 48.6 per cent, Jagtial 64.9 percent and Karimnagar 66.8 percent, all higher than the state average. Meanwhile in Karnataka, only 28 percent deliveries are C-sections while the average is 31 percent in Maharashtra. It is becoming increasingly difficult for the government to curb unnecessary C-sections.

From April 2021 to May 20, 2022, 2,230 deliveries were performed at the private hospitals in Peddapalli district. Of these, only 191 were normal deliveries. The remaining 2,035 (91 percent) were C-sections. Examining the statistics of a total of 18 hospitals, C-sections accounted for 100 percent of deliveries in six hospitals, and 90 percent in other eight hospitals. In Jagtial district, from April 2021 to March 2022, 9,016 deliveries were performed at 39 private hospitals, of which 7,844 (87 percent) were C-sections. More than 90 percent C-sections were performed by 22 private hospitals.

The government is prioritizing midwifery nursing training to enable normal deliveries. The trained personnel would advise which hospital to choose based on birthing complications. They encourage pregnant women to perform light exercises right from the time of conception till before labor. Well-trained nurses under the supervision of a gynecologist will assist during delivery. The husband is encouraged to stay next to his wife during labor. So far, the state government has been giving an incentive of Rs 11,000 for C-section under Aarogyasri which would be brought down to zero going forward. At the same time, the government will be giving an incentive of Rs 3,000 for normal delivery.

Also read: Chhattisgarh: Doctors left cotton gauze in abdomen during Caesarean section

The number of deliveries in government hospitals has increased from 30 to 56 percent after the implementation of the KCR Kit scheme. At the same time, Health Minister Harish Rao is taking a special initiative to mitigate the rising number of C-sections. "I am meeting with doctors from several private hospitals. I am asking them to avoid caesarean deliveries unless in case of medical complications. We have directed the district collectors on these lines", said Harish Rao.

"If the first delivery is through a C-section, it becomes difficult to go for a normal birth for later deliveries. Therefore, it is recommended to skip C-section unless there is a medical complication. Most women would not want to bear the labor pains, which is one of the reasons for rising number of C-sections. At the same time, doctors want to make a quick buck. Some people consult priests to have a child at a particular auspicious time", said Balamba, senior gynecologist.

Doctors say that natural childbirth is healthy for both the mother and child. Caesarean may increase the risk of infection and the mother takes longer to recover. C-sections also pose health complications in women, rendering them weak by the time they turn 35. Breastfeeding the infant within an hour of birth is crucial for the child’s immunity. Only 36 percent of newborns in the state are able to breastfeed in the first hour of life, all thanks to C-sections.