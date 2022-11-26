Hyderabad: General Secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani has called the 2019 Triple Talaq law “faulty” saying that many women wanting to separate from their husbands for genuine reasons have been left in limbo. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rahmani said that the provision of divorce in Islam has been kept so that a couple is separated with each others' consent.

“Many women want to get divorce from their husbands, but due to the fear of the law, they are not able to separate,” he said. Rahmani said that the law has apparently led to a decline in divorces but at the cost of a rift between the couples. Pertinently, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act bans the practice of instant triple talaq. An offense under the Act can attract three years of imprisonment.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, was passed by the Parliament on July 30, 2019, to make instant Triple Talaq a criminal offense.