Mahbubnagar (Telangana): In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old woman suffering from a nervous disorder was allegedly abandoned by her two sons after boarding her inside a train, officials said. Jonnalagadda Lakshmi, a resident of Pundadipadu in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh was found abandoned inside a train at the Divitipalli Railway Station in Mahbubnagar district in Telangana.

The elderly woman was found in a helpless condition and was not even properly clothed and her mental condition was also unstable. The staff at the Divitipalli Railway Station informed Mahabubnagar 'Sakhi' center from where councilor Mahima and constable Lakshmi Sakhi reached the station. The woman, who told the councilor and the constable about her residence was later taken to the government hospital for treatment.

Manjula, manager of the 'Sakhi center, told 'ETV Bharat' that the doctors have confirmed that the woman has a blood clot in part of her brain. There was no immediate comment on the incident from the local police.