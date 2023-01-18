Hyderabad: Marking the Khammam rally as the beginning of ushering in change in the country, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said, while addressing the inaugural session of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), that the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment into armed forces would be scrapped if his party comes to power at the Centre in the 2024 General Elections.

"We will provide free electricity to farmers if a BRS-backed government is voted to power," he further noted. Pitching the Telangana Model all over the country, KCR also said that the state government's 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme to assist farmers "should be implemented across the country", noting it was one of his main demands. "Make in India has become Joke in India. There is Make in India, but there are China bazaars in every street (in the country)" the CM observed.

KCR also said that issues persisting between states regarding their share of water have so far not been solved by either Congress or BJP governments at the Centre. "Our country is the leader in terms of water resources and cultivated land. 70,000 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic Feet) of water is available in the country. But we are using only 20,000 TMC. China, on the other hand, has a reservoir with a capacity of 5,000 TMC. Why are water wars necessary between states? " he questioned.

Noting strict opposition to the disinvestment of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), he termed the matter as 'profit to private individuals'. "LIC is being sold for a pittance. Both LIC agents and employees want to strengthen BRS" he said. The meeting comes ahead of Assembly elections in Telangana, set to take place later in 2023. The rally was attended by national-level leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, SP chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, CPI National General Secretary D Raja among others.