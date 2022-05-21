Hyderabad: Even after a long gap of 105 days, the body of a worker from Telangana who had passed away in Saudi Arabia, is yet to reach home. Alle Rajendar (41), from Muthyampet in Jagtial district of the state had passed away several months ago.

The family of the deceased who are still awaiting the mortal remains, on contacting the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, were informed that the completion procedures would require an additional two to three weeks.

The embassy further stated that mandatory procedures on the local level, such as releasing of the body by police, were time-consuming, adding that it had produced a NOC on its part on April 4. The booking of cargo and other travel necessities were being taken care of by the employer, it added.