Hyderabad (Telangana): The main accused Naveen Reddy, who has allegedly kidnapped BDS student Vaishali in Manneguda under Adibatla police station, has been arrested in Goa. On December 9, Naveen and his supporters had allegedly attacked Vaishali's house and took her away forcefully. During this, they had vandalised the house and beaten up the family members too. The kidnapping took place on Vaishali's engagement day.

Naveen had since then left Vaishali and gone underground after knowing that the police have registered a case and conducting raids to nab him. Special teams were constituted to find out the accused. He has been arrested by the police from Goa's Candolim Beach on Tuesday. Naveen Reddy is being brought to Hyderabad by the Telangana police from Goa.

During the probe, police were getting leads about Naveen Reddy. There are three cases pending against him in the past. In 2019, the police found two separate cases, one each in Warangal and Kachiguda. A case has been registered under the cheating and IT sections at Intejarganj police station in Warangal. In the same year there was a case of road accident in Kachiguda.

Two months ago, another case under the IT Act was registered against Naveen Reddy in Adibatla police station on the complaint of the victim that he had opened a fake account on Instagram in her name claiming to be married to a medical student. Recently, a case has been registered under various sections including attempted murder and kidnapping. Preparations are being made to apply the PD Act against him.