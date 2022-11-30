Hyderabad: Film actor Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at the agency's regional office in Hyderabad in connection with an investigation relating to the sourcing of funds for his recent film Liger.

The central agency is investigating alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). As per official sources, Vijay Deverakonda is being questioned about sources of funding for the movie, his remuneration and payments made to other actors including American boxer Mike Tyson.

Earlier, the ED officials questioned film director Puri Jagannadh and actor-turned-producer Charmme Kaur on November 17. They were questioned about the source of investment for the film Liger, which was released in August this year. Mike Tyson also played a cameo in the movie, reported to have been produced with a budget of about Rs 125 crore. Starring Vijaya Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead, the film was shot partly in Las Vegas. It, however, performed poorly at the box office.

Also read: After Puri Jagannadh and Charmee, ED grills Vijay Devarakonda in Liger money laundering probe

The ED took up the investigation after Congress leader Bakka Judson lodged a complaint about the investment into the movie allegedly through dubious routes. Bakka Judson had complained that even politicians had invested money in Liger. He claimed that the investors found it the easiest way of turning their black money into white.

The ED officials are reported to have questioned the director and producer of the film about the allegations that crores of Rupees were invested into the making of the movie from foreign countries allegedly in violation of FEMA. The investigating agency suspects that several companies had transferred funds to the accounts of the filmmakers. They were asked to provide details of those who had remitted the money and how the payments were made to foreign actors including Mike Tyson and the technical crew. ( with Agency inputs)