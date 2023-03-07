Hyderabad: The tragic triangle love story surrounding the Abdullahpurmet murder case has overshadowed even one of those spine-chilling crime web series. After killing and breaking his friend's body into several pieces, the main accused Harihara Krishna, an engineering student, not only sent the murder photos to the victim's girlfriend but also took her to the crime spot to have a last look at the place where her boyfriend was killed, the police said.

The investigation revealed that after brutally murdering Naveen on February 17, Harihara Krishna carried the bag containing the body parts of the victim, Naveen, on a two-wheeler to his friend Hasan's house in Brahmanapalli JNNURM Colony, the police said. He told him about the murder and then both of them drove to Manneguda and threw away the bag and then they returned to Hasan's house where Harihara Krishna stayed overnight, the police said.

After the murder, Harihara Krishna took pictures and sent them to the young woman, LB Nagar DCP Saishri told the media. The DCP said that the victim's girlfriend initially did not believe the murder photos as Harihara Krishna sent such morphed photos and videos before. To make her believe that Naveen was dead, Hariharakrishna picked up the young woman on his bike and took her to the murder spot on February 20 evening, the DCP said.

The main accused showed the murder area from a short distance and after that, both of them had lunch together at a local restaurant, then on the 24th of February, Harihara Krishna decided to surrender before the police as he was receiving repeated calls about missing Naveen, DCP Saishri said. In this crime, Harihara Krishna's friend Hasan collected the severed head and other body parts from the area where they were thrown and handed them over to Harihara Krishna.

The body parts of Naveen were cremated at the scene of the murder and, later, Harihara Krishna, Hasan, and the young woman deleted the call data, photos and messages from their phones, the DCP said. Then, the main accused went to the young woman's house when no one was at home, took a bath there and later surrendered at AbdullahPurmet thana that evening.

The role of Hasan and the young woman came to light when Harihara Krishna was recently taken into custody and interrogated. Initially, Harihara Krishna maintained that he committed the murder and cremated body parts by himself. During the reconstruction of the scene on Saturday, where did he throw the body parts? When the police inquired about how he collected them, he became confused and could not say it correctly, they became suspicious.

It was learned that he admitted to burning with the help of Hasan after being questioned. The things that were told to the young woman and she went home also came to light. On Monday, the young woman and Hasan were called and interrogated by keeping Hariharakrishna next to them. At first, they both said they didn't know anything.

The police were dismayed when they showed the details including concrete evidence and call data. The police confirmed the role of both the girlfriend (20) and Hasan (21), the friend of the main accused, and included them as the accused in the case. Both the accused were arrested and produced in the Hayatnagar court and the judge remanded them on judicial remand for 14 days.