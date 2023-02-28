Hyderabad: The accused in the gruesome murder of a 20-year-old engineering student on Hyderabad outskirts tried to destroy the evidence, the police said on Tuesday. The victim Naveen, a resident of Vankarai tanda of Charakonda mandal of Nagarkurnool district in Telangana, was murdered by the accused Harihara Krishna of Warangal district on February 17 in Abdullahpurmet area of Hyderabad, the police said.

It is learnt that the accused killed Naveen while nursing a grudge that the latter was in a relationship with his girlfriend. The police said that Harihara chopped the body into pieces after killing the youth. Shocking details have come to light in the sensational murder case. The police stated in the remand report that the accused tried to destroy evidence after murdering Naveen and cutting the body into pieces.

According to the remand report, Harihara Krishna wrapped the head, fingers, and other parts of the body of the deceased in a bag and threw it near Rajiv Grihakalpa near Brahmanapalli, a suburb of the city. Besides, he destroyed the victim's heart, the knife used to kill him, and Naveen's cell phone, which he threw near Brahmanapalli village.

It is said that Hariharakrishna, who planned to kill Naveen, bought a knife and gloves two months ago. After the murder, Harihara went to his friend Hasan's home in Brahmanapalli and took a bath. He told Hasan about the murder, who suggested that he should inform the police, but Harihara said he would tell them later.

After waking up the next morning, he threw the blood-stained clothes on the roadside garbage. On February 18, he called his girlfriend, who was in a relationship with deceased Naveen. She got angry with him when he told her about the murder. Later, Hariharakrishna went to his father in Warangal. On the morning of February 21, Hariharakrishna fled by bus to Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

He, however, returned to Warangal on February 23 night and told his father. Later, he surrendered at Abdullahpurmet police station on February 24 evening. A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of SC and ST Harassment Act. Further investigation into the case was going on.