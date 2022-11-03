Hanamkonda (Telangana): Gorre Martha, an elderly woman, resident of Indiranagar in Elkaturthi Mandal of Hanumakonda district, who was abandoned by her only daughter recalls the heart-wrenching day that changed her life almost a year ago. "After my husband's death two years ago, I was dependent on my only daughter. So, I decided to give her all that I had, the house and one-and-a-half-acre farm."

"My daughter residing in Kazipet took me along with her to a place I was not familiar with. Excited with the prospect of spending time with my only daughter, I did not even care looking at the road, not knowing that it would be the last time I'd see my daughter." A tear rolling down her wrinkled face, Martha said, "she dropped me at an old-age home. I waited in the hot sun for several hours hoping that she would return. But, later that day, the truth dawned on me. I had been abandoned by my daughter, my only child."

Adding to her misery, the old-age home administrators sent her back to her hometown saying that they could not take care of a woman who was not able to pay the fees. Since then, Gorre Martha has found shelter in a bus station. Emotionally distraught, Martha said her only support is the pension that she gets from the government.