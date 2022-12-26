Hyderabad: A Swiggy delivery boy died on the spot and six others were injured when a dumper hit over six vehicles including four cars in Gachibowli of Hyderabad on Monday early morning. According to eye witnesses, the dumper has crashed into four cars and 2 two wheelers.

The mishap took place at Wipro intersection in the early hours. It has been told that all the vehicles including cars and 2 bikes were waiting for their turn at the traffic signal. Suddenly, the uncontrolled dumper hit them from behind. One person died and six others were injured. Their vehicles were damaged badly.

Swiggy's delivery boy, Naseer, who was on way to pick up the order from a hotel, died on the spot. A student named Abdul was rushed to hospital with a broken leg.

On receiving the information, the Telangana Police rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. A case was registered and the driver has been arrested from the spot. Police probe initially revealed that the accident happened due to brake failure of the dumper. Although further probe on.