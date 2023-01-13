Hyderabad (Telangana) : A 23-year old delivery boy who came to deliver food at an apartment got injured after jumping from third floor fearing a dog in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on Wednesday night. Currently he is being treated in a hospital and his condition is critical as per the doctor. His family members have lodged a complaint against the house owner on Thursday.

According to the police, the boy identified as Mohammad Rizwan (23), a resident of Sriramnagar, Yusufguda, has been working as a delivery boy at Swiggy for the last three years. On Wednesday night, he went to deliver an order on the third floor of Lumbini Rock Castle Apartments, Banjara Hills Road No 6. Rizwan jumped down from the third floor when the German Shepherd dog of the house came out barking after he knocked on the door.

The owner Sobhana noticed that he was seriously injured and immediately rushed him to NIMS hospital in an ambulance. The victim's brother, Mohammad Khaza, complained to the Banjara Hills police on Thursday night. He alleged that due to negligence of the owner of the house, the boy was seriously injured and in a life-threatening condition now. The Telangana Police is probing the incident based on the complaint.