Hyderabad: While youth these days try for a government job as it provides financial security, there are some, who do not settle even with high-paying jobs and aim for higher goals. The IPS 74 Regular Recruit Batch 2022 probationers belong to the latter category of people. As per official sources, 57 per cent of the probationers of the 2022 batch of IPS officers were already “settled” in their lives at the time they joined the police force.

Out of 166 probationers in the batch, 95 were already doing the job before they qualified for IPS. The rest 71 people (accounting for 43 per cent) qualified for IPS immediately after completing their studies. The former, despite doing government jobs, followed their passion and worked hard to join the police. The aspirants finally cracked IPS with perseverance and proved their mettle.

Some of them did not qualify for IPS in their first attempt. However, they did not lose heart. They did not stop at one or two attempts and did not rest until the goal was achieved. Shehanshah from the Kerala cadre has become an all-rounder in basic training. His designated act as the commander of the Deekshanth Parade is to be held at the National Police Academy on February 11.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the parade. AS Rajan, director of the academy, stated that as part of the training of the IPS officers, special attention has been paid to training in two aspects-cyber crimes and fake news. Rajan spoke to the media at the academy on Thursday, along with additional director Amitgarg and joint director Madhusudan Reddy.

As per Rajan, financial crimes have become a challenge for policing with the spread of misinformation on social media. “As many as 20 persons have been unceremoniously beaten up by people across the country after false information about child kidnapping gangs went viral on social media. Also, the victims are becoming the accused in the chain of crimes happening in the cyber world.

As these types of crimes have become a challenge to law and order, we have imparted special training to young IPS officers to deal with them,” he said. He said they have trained the probationers to think from the perspective of the victims and carry out their responsibilities by combining traditional and modern policing.

The 166 IPS probationers include 129 male and 37 female probationers. The batch also has 29 foreign probationers (Nepal Police Service - five, Royal Bhutan Police - six, Maldives Police Service -eight, Mauritius Police Force – 10).