Vikarabad (Telangana): In an unfortunate incident on Thursday, five persons were killed as a lorry collided with an auto at Kerelli Bacharam Bridge in Dharur Mandal. Three died on the spot while two succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The injured are undergoing treatment at Vikarabad Government Hospital.

The Vikarabad Police reached the spot and arrested the lorry driver. Police officials said, "The deceased identified as auto driver Jameel and passengers Hemla, Ravi, Kishan, and Soni Bhai. All the victims were residents of Madanathapur of Peddemul Mandal. The incident took place while they were going to Vikarabad for labor work."