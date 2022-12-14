Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman, who was critically injured after a man attacked her and her daughter at their house, died at a hospital here on Wednesday, police said.

The man, from Repalle in Andhra Pradesh, was earlier engaged to the woman's daughter. He also injured himself by slitting his throat during the incident in Miyapur area on Tuesday and all three of them were hospitalised, they said. After learning that the woman's daughter was engaged to another man, the accused went to her house and argued with the woman and allegedly stabbed her with a knife and when her daughter intervened she also suffered injuries after being allegedly attacked by him, police said. Later, the accused slit his throat.

The middle-aged woman, who was critically injured in the incident, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital today, a police official said, while adding the condition of her daughter was out of danger and the accused was still undergoing treatment. The accused is yet to be interrogated over the incident and police are waiting for his recovery from the injuries.

Police earlier said the man and the woman's daughter, were engaged two years ago. But the woman did not like his behaviour following which their engagement was called off in the presence of elders. Subsequently, the woman and her daughter shifted to Hyderabad, police said.

Locals informed the police about the incident. (PTI)