Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was raped in Telangana's Rangareddy district on October 15. The child's parents lodged a complaint at the Rajendranagar Police Station on October 20 after her mother noticed her bleeding.

According to the victim's parents, the police have registered a case and started an investigation.

The girl's parents, in the complaint, have alleged that a man named Kanthu had raped their daughter. So far the police have learnt that the accused is an alcoholic and think that he would have committed the crime in an inebriated condition.

The police have launched a manhunt for the accused.

