Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs attack in Hyderabad on Sunday, officials said. The victim has been identified as Pradeep, (4), son of Gangadhar, a resident of Erukula Basti, Bagh Amberpet. As per the officials, the incident took place at the automobile workshop at Chowrasta where he is working as a watchman.

Police said Gangadhar had taken Pradeep and his six-year-old daughter to the workshop on Sunday. Leaving his daughter in the cabin at the parking lot, Gangadhar took his son inside the service center and let him play around. While the kid was engrossed with playing, the security guard went to another area for work along with another watchman.

After playing for a while, Pradeep walked towards the cabin to look for his sister when he was attacked by stray dogs. The efforts of the frightened boy to evade the dogs did not work and the strays chased him and attacked him. His sister who heard his cry for help raised an alarm.

Her father who heard her came rushing only to find his son being mauled by the stray dogs which abandoned him after they saw him. Gangadhar rushed his son to a private hospital in the vicinity. The doctors declared the boy dead on arrival. Gangadhar, who hails from the Indalwai Mandal in the Nizamabad district, migrated to Hyderabad for work four years ago.

In January, a young delivery boy working in Swiggy died when he jumped from the 3rd floor of a building after being chased by a dog at the apartment in Banjara Hills here.