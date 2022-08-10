Nizamabad: Four members of a family, including two children, died and three others were injured in a road accident on the national highway at Mupkal in Telangana's Nizamabad district on Wednesday.

The incident took place at 6:30 am, when a group of seven people, all family members, and relatives, were heading towards Wardha in Maharashtra from Hyderabad. Police suspected that the person driving the car fell asleep and the speeding vehicle hit the road divider, overturned, and crashed into the side railing on the other side of the road, resulting in the death of four people on the spot.

Three other survivors were critically injured in the accident. Police have shifted the victims to the nearest hospital for emergency care where they are undergoing treatment.