Kothagudem: In a tragic road accident, four persons were killed and another one injured after the car they were traveling in collided with a lorry Yellandu mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday, officials said. The deceased were part of a pre-wedding shoot crew.

As per officials, the mishap took place at 10.30 pm on Friday at Kotilingala turn of Yellandu mandal. The deceased have been identified as Ramu (33), Kalyan (34) and Shiva (33), residents of Warangal district, and Bashabattula Aravind (20) from Kamalapur, Hanumakonda district.

The injured is identified as Randhir, a resident of Narsampet of Warangal. Police said the deceased four were on their way to a pre-wedding shoot event scheduled in a village in Burgampadu mandal of Bhadradri district in Andhra Pradesh when the mishap took place.

Also read: Four of a family die as car falls into open well in Telangana

According to the eyewitnesses, the car bearing registration number TS 03 FC 9075 rammed into a lorry at the Kotilingala turn of Yellandu mandal. The cause of the accident was not immediately known. Three persons in the car namely - Ramu, Kalyan and Shiva, died on the spot. Aravind and Randhir were seriously injured.

The front of the car was completely crushed due to the power of impact. Soon after the accident, local police reached the accident spot and had to cut the car with the help of cutters to remove the two dead bodies from the accident site. Locals had already shifted the injured to Yellandu Government Hospital by that time. Arvind died not responding to the treatment at the hospital.

Randhir from Narsampet of Warangal district is in critical condition. He has been shifted to Khammam for specialized treatment.