Medchal: At least four coaches of the Godavari express train derailed at Ankushapur near Ghatkesar in Telangana's Medchal district on Wednesday morning, officials said. There were no reports of any causalities in the mishap. The four coaches S-1, S-4, GS, and SLR of the Hyderabad-bound Godavari Express from Visakhapatnam derailed earlier today.

Railway officials said the incident took place near Bibinagar in Telangana. The mishap caused panic and chaos among the passengers. The derailment of the Godaveri Express also disrupted train services on the Kazipet-Secunderabad route. Soon after the incident, the railway staff took up the track restoration work.

There was no loss of life or injuries due to the low speed of the train and all the passengers are safe. South Central Railway said that the derailed bogies have been separated and the passengers are being sent to their destinations in the same train, the Railways said in a statement.

"Will it affect any delayed departure of other trains from secunderabad?(sic)," wondered a rail user in a tweet to the Railways. As apprehended, the derailment disrupted scheduled of several trains on the route, officials said. Many trains were stopped at Bhuvanagiri, Bibinagar, and Ghatkesar stations due to the mishap.