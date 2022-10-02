Hyderabad (Telangana): Four children including a girl aged between nine and fourteen drowned in a tank under Yacharam police station limits on Sunday, police said. The children belonging to different families drowned one by one in the tank while trying to save the previous one, Yacharam Police Inspector S Lingaiah said.

He said the bodies were fished out with the help of local divers and the District Collector has announced Rs 50,000 ex-gratia each to the kin of the deceased, he added. (PTI)