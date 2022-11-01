Hyderabad: Over 34 students were suspended on charges of harassing juniors in the name of ragging at the P V Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad here. Action was taken based on a complaint and internal probe by the university officials.

The junior students, who got better ranks in EAMCET and joined the veterinary degree courses with high hopes, became an agitated lot following the ragging menace on the campus. The Veterinary University has suspended 34 students from classes and hostels. About 25 of them were banned from classes and hostels, while the remaining 9 were barred from staying in hostels and from boarding University vehicles.

The victims complained to the principal that they were being tortured by these 34 seniors studying in the second and fourth year of the bachelor of veterinary science (BVSC) degree course at University Campus College, Rajendranagar. An internal committee with professors was formed and an investigation was conducted.

Also Read: Rajasthan: 48 medical students suspended for ragging

On Monday, the university issued an order suspending those responsible for ragging for two weeks. The authorities took serious view of the matter after the victims described the highly objectionable manner of ragging and torture resorted to by the seniors. Further action will be taken after conducting a complete investigation, sources said.