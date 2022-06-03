Hyderabad(Telangana): Customs officials seize 3.14 kgs of gold worth Rs. 1.65 crore gold in Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, Hyderabad. This was possible because the DRI officials have received specific information that gold was being illegally transported from Dubai and hence they put up surveillance at the airport to nab the suspected smugglers.

A customs official said that the customs department had suspected a passenger’s movement who arrived from Dubai and followed him. Through the surveillance, they found that he was going to MAPMYGENOME Covid testing center. They then observed him throwing some polythene bags in the dustbin. Thereafter, customs took him into custody after finding out that he has dropped gold biscuits wrapped in plastic bags.

Also Read: Rs 54 crore worth of heroin seized at Hyderabad Airport

"When we checked the dustbin and found gold biscuits in 4 bags and gold pastes in the other 2 packets. During the inquiry, he confessed his nexus with a smuggler," said the official. Apparently, this private employee who was working in the Covid test center had an agreement with a smuggler that he would give him gold packets outside the airport after the checking. Hence, the customs officials arrested the employee and smuggler involved.