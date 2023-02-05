Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has named three arrested persons, Mohd Zahed, Maaz Hasan Farooq, and Samiuddin, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly conspiring terror attacks in Hyderabad, capital city of Telangana, in October last year, according to sources.

Investigation revealed that Zahed had received hand grenades from Pakistan-based handlers and was planning to hurl them at public gatherings and processions in order to create communal tensions. Zahed had recruited some members to carry out these terror plans at the behest of the Pakistani conspirators, said NIA sources.

As per the instructions of those Pakistani handlers, Zahed conspired with his gang members to carry out terror acts including blasts and lone-wolf attacks in Hyderabad City to create terror in the minds of the common public. The Pakistani handlers, who were giving instructions to Zahed, belonged to the outfits like Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and to the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). A case relating to the alleged plan of terror attack in Hyderabad was filed at the Central Crime Police Station in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Two militants killed in Balakot, death toll in Rajouri attack reaches 7