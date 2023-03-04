Gachibowli: A 26-year-old female teacher allegedly eloped with a boy of class 10 from a school in Telangana's Gachibowli in a love affair that transcended the age barriers. They seem to have taken the famous line - 'Na umr ki seema ho' (there is no restriction of age in love) by poet Indiver - a bit too seriously.

After the student-teacher duo went missing, the respective families, fearing their kidnapping, lodged police complaints only to find that the two had eloped at their own will. The rare incident has taken place in the Chandanagar area of Gachibowli. According to the locals and the police, the teacher living in Chandanagar is working at a private school.

The student from Gachibowli is studying in the 10th standard in the same school where the teacher worked. As per local sources, the teacher's grandfather recently filed a missing complaint at Chandanagar police station to trace her whereabouts.

In the missing complaint, the elderly man said that his granddaughter had disappeared on February 16 this year under mysterious circumstances. However, the elderly man returned to the police station after two days to withdraw the case. The elderly man said that his granddaughter had returned home safely and there was no need to search for her.

On the other hand, the student's family members also filed a complaint that their son too had gone missing on the day when the teacher went missing under similar circumstances. They also withdrew the missing case saying their boy had safely returned home. Both the teacher and the boy had returned home after two days after missing cases were filed.

During subsequent questioning, it came to light that the teacher and the student were involved in a love affair and had eloped on February 16 as per a plan. A police official said that both the teacher and the student were counselled and sent home later. The family of the teacher has said that they are planning an arranged marriage for her in the coming days.