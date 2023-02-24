Hyderabad: The 20th Bio Asia Conference organized by the Telangana government will start on Friday in Hyderabad. The conference, organised under the theme of 'Advancing for One: Shaping Next Generation Humanized Healthcare', will be held for three days from February 24-26 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

The United Kingdom is acting as a partner country for the conference. Telangana IT and Industries Minister KTR, NITI Aayog members Dr VK Paul, Novartis CEO Dr Vas Narasimhan, and IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan will participate in the conference which will start at 10.30 am today.

Many companies will participate and display their products in the biotech and life sciences section. As per officials associated with the conference, 75 organizations were initially selected out of more than 400 candidates to participate in the conference. Out of them, five were shortlisted.

Acharya Robert Langer is being awarded this year's Genome Valley Excellence Award for Lifetime Achievement in Biology. The Bio Asia is Asia's largest life sciences and healthcare forum. The 20th edition of the Bio Asia forum is being held in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic in a bid to bring about innovation in the healthcare.

As per the website of the 20th Bio Asia conference, the pandemic has brought into sharp focus the critical need for the industry, academia, governments, regulators and other stakeholders in the ecosystem to intensify their collaboration for ensuring healthcare innovation at scale, and delivery with equitable access. The conference will feature prominent government dignitaries, industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs and other delegates across the globe.