Hyderabad: Police said that six terrorists, who fled the country in the 1990s, are hiding in Pakistan where six of them are in contact with youth back home to incite them towards terrorism posing a challenge for security forces. Sources said that about 20 of the terrorists are from Telangana six of whom are active in regular contact with the youth in Hyderabad city.

The six accused have been identified as Farhatullah Ghori (62) alias Abu Sufian from Kurmaguda, Saidabad, Usman Bin Saeed (50) alias Hamza alias Mohammad Ramazan of Agapura, Siddiqui Bin Usman alias Rafiq of Bhawaninagar, Amannagar, Syed Abdul Rehman Hussain alias Bada Sajid (57), of Toli Chowki, Abdul Giya alias Abu Hamza (58), of Yakutpura and Majid Alias ​​Chothar (37), Musarambagh.

Among them, Syed Abdul Rehman is said to be based in Karachi, while all the others are working from Rawalpindi, sources said. They are said to have played a role in more than 30 terrorist incidents targeting Hyderabad in the last three decades, sources said. Intelligence sources said that terrorists have been sending powerful plastic grenades instead of bombs.

It is said once the plastic shield explodes, the pieces penetrate the bodies of those around. Due to the effect of plastic, the whole body becomes septic and treatment becomes difficult. The weapons of mass destruction are said to be delivered by drones from the Pakistan border. Police sources said that Abdul Zahed of Musarambagh arrested, along with two of his associates, was selected by his handlers for the blasts during important festivals and to attack BJP, and RSS functionaries.

Police seized four hand grenades, net cash of Rs 5,41,800, five cell phones and a motorcycle from their possession. All three accused of terror conspiracy have undergone a medical examination at Gandhi Hospital on Monday and were produced in Nampally court. After the court remanded them for 14 days, they were taken to Chanchalguda jail and kept in high-security barracks.

The case is likely to be transferred to the National Investigation Agency. Police said that Zahed was previously involved in terror-related cases in Hyderabad, including a suicide attack on the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner’s Task Force office in Begumpet in 2005. He was in regular touch with Pakistani ISI-LeT handlers, especially one Ghori, who has been in hiding for 26 years and has been carrying out terrorist attacks across the country.

Ghori is also known by nicknames like Abu Sufyan, Sardar Saheb and Faroo. He is one of the 18 'self-proclaimed' terrorists designated by the Central government. He went to Saudi Arabia and worked with Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and other terrorist organisations. Police said Ghori often issues video statements to incite the youth of Telangana with provocative speeches from Pakistan.

Zahed's brother Majid, the main character in the latest conspiracy, is working as Ghori's personal assistant in Pakistan, police said. Police said Zahed provided logistics to Dalin, a Bangladeshi, who was involved in the 2005 suicide attack on the Task Force office in Begumpet. Zahed, who was in jail for 12 years, came out but did not give up terrorism, police said.

With the encouragement of brother Majid, he started training youths as terrorists. The two arrested accused, along with Zahed- Mohammad Samiuddin and Maz Hasan Farooq, also have a history of extremism. They were arrested in Mumbai while travelling to Syria to join ISIS in 2018, said police. Police said that an encrypted app was used to avoid detection by surveillance agencies and communicated in secret sign language. Police have also questioned 20 suspects in the case so far. It is suspected that Zahed received Rs 30 lakhs through the hawala route from Pakistan for terrorist activities.