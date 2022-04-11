Hyderabad: Two young female siblings were killed while 10 people were seriously injured after a vehicle ploughed into a group of devotees at the Anjaneya Swamy Temple at Pallipad in Khammam district's Konijarla zone. Those injured in the mishap were rushed to the hospital, with three people said to be in critical condition.

Locals alleged that the driver was driving under the influence when the accident took place. According to the locals, the Bolero car hit an electric pole before crashing into the temple. The two children killed in the accident have been identified as Dedeepya and Sahasra, sisters. The Police reached the spot after receiving the information and registered a case. The driver of the vehicle has also been taken into custody.

