Hyderabad: The much touted first ever Indian Racing League (IRL), which is seen as a precursor to the first FIA Formula E race to be held in Hyderabad in February next year, was abruptly called off on Sunday due to a car crash and bad weather leaving the spectators disappointed. As per the race officials, the league was called off on Sunday afternoon after the crash and “technical failure that jeopardised the sporting event”.

Hyderabad was scheduled to host the first and fourth rounds of maiden IRL on November 19-20, and on December 10-11 on the banks of Hussainsagar lake. Chennai was scheduled to host the 2nd and 3rd round races from 25-27 and December 2-4 respectively. However, first round cancelled in Hyderabad has been shifted to Chennai, as per officials.

As per officials, a crash took place minutes into the race on Sunday afternoon prompting the officials to call off the round. As per sources, four Formula cars were involved in an accident in which a driver was injured and is being treated in the hospital. The spectators who had waited long for the mega event were left disappointed due to the sudden cancellation in Hyderabad.

Some even alleged that they were not let inside the arena while there was no such restriction for VIPs. Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Srinivas Goud, Mahmood Ali, and MLAs came to watch the competition on Sunday. Six teams of four drivers each are participating in the racing league for four rounds. Each team has one female driver.

The six teams consist of home and foreign drivers. In the current season, 12 out of 24 are international racing drivers, six of them are women.