Hyderabad: A shocking incident of child abuse has come to light from Hyderabad's Mangalhat Police Sation area. The incident, which is said to have occurred on April 29, saw children being stripped naked and beaten up indiscriminately for allegedly playing poker. The incident, according to the inputs received, happened after 16 children were playing poker in a hilly area in Dhoolpet.

The group was noticed by three young men, who subsequently forced them to strip and beat them up brutally. A fourth recorded the ordeal using his phone camera. A police complaint was lodged by the father of one of the children after he learnt that the clip had gone viral on social media. The Mangalghat Police registered a case and sent notices to the accused. Further probe is underway.