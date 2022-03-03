Hyderabad (Telangana): A 15-year-old boy died on Wednesday after allegedly being hit by two of his classmates following an argument in a classroom of a private school here, police said. He was a student of Class X.

The deceased, who had suffered head injuries in the incident, was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they added.

An official of the Jubilee Hills police station said during the lunch hour, the victim had thrown a paper ball on one of his classmates, which led to a fight.

The victim was also hit by another student during the quarrel and he fell on a bench. Whether he died of the fist blows or after hitting the bench will be known after the post-mortem examination, the official said.

The two classmates of the victim are absconding, police said.

Police are examining the CCTV footage of the classroom. A case of murder has been registered.

