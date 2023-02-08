Hyderabad: In a shocking case, a 14-year-old girl working as a domestic help was rescued after being brutally beaten up by a couple in Gurugram on Tuesday. The woman who tortured the girl has been sacked by the PR firm where she was working. The abuse of the minor girl was brought to light by Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, a journalist and documentary filmmaker.

“This 14 yr old girl has been brutally beaten up by an educated couple in Gurgaon. No body part that's not tortured. They cut her, beat her, burnt her with chimta. She had to eat food from a dustbin. She was rescued after I raised an SOS & approached,” Deepika wrote in a tweet on Tuesday evening. She also put the gruesome pictures of the girl with her lips swollen and cuts all over her body received by the alleged torture of the couple.

In another tweet, Deepika shared the pictures of the accused couple and wrote: "The couple has been identified as Manish & Kamaljeet. Manish works with @MaxLifeIns & Kamaljeet works with @mediamantrapr in Gurgaon. Both have been arrested. They're now both saying they have a 3.5 yr old daughter & they're sorry. Not a tear visible in their eyes though."

As soon as Deepika brought the minor's harrowing experience to light, there was an uproar with people demanding justice for the victim and the arrest of the accused couple. Taking note of Deepika's posts, Udit Sagar Pathak, founder of the PR firm, Media Mantra where the accused woman works, said she has been immediately sacked.

“Lady who brutally tortured her minor house help in Gurgaon has been sacked from the organisation with immediate effect,” Deepika wrote in a post. “I am happy to see how everyone's come together to give justice to this kid. She shouldn't have suffered this. No child should be put through this. Please report if you see any such torture.

Please don't stay silent,” she further added. Pathak while condemning the incident said, “We are against any kind of child exploitation/brutality. If a wrong has been committed we fully support the judicial system to do justice”.