Hyderabad (Telangana): As many as 14 young girls escaped from the Kasturba Gandhi Memorial Trust in Rangareddy district of Telangana on Friday midnight. The girls escaped after removing the window grills of a washroom.

According to officials of the trust, the women were arrested from various parts of Hyderabad for petty offences. They were bought to the trust where they were kept amid tight security.

At around 2 am on Friday, 15 women tried to flee by removing the window panes in the bathroom. A young woman was slightly injured who then remained there. The remaining 14 women fled. Most of the fugitives are from West Bengal and Maharashtra.

Trust Manager Ramakrishna Murthy, who came to know about the incident in the morning, lodged a complaint at the Narsingi Police Station. SI (Admin) Ravinder said that two police teams have been formed and a hunt has been launched to nab them.