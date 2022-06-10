Hyderabad: The iconic Mint Museum at Saifabad Mint Compound was inaugurated on Tuesday, with the aim of creating awareness about rare coins and currency printing at a time when the world is fast progressing towards crypto. The museum will be open to the public till June 13, from 10 am to 5 pm. The Central government’s Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) have decided to set up a museum at the Saifabad Mint as a part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', and the works began seven months ago. The 121-year-old building that dates back to 1901 has been restored and beautified. The museum was inaugurated on Tuesday by Tripti Ghosh, Chairman and Managing Director of SPMCIL.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the museum was set up to educate the youth on the history of the country and how the economy has functioned in the past. Early visitors saw hundred-year-old machines brought from London used for currency printing in Hyderabad.

The coins on display include those from the Nizam era alongside handheld tools and artifacts used in coin minting. The collection also has Rupiya coin issued by Sher Shah Suri, the history of mints under the Government of India, the Asaf Jahi coins, and a photo collection of the Old Mint. In fact, upon entering the museum, visitors can get to see a video montage of glimpses of the past 100 years.

Coin minting with handheld tools began in 1803 during the reign of Sikander Jah, Asaf Jah III in the princely state of Hyderabad. Coins were minted by the Nizam at the Mint, housed in the Royal Palace in Sultan Shahi. Special machines were imported from London in 1895. A special building was erected in Saifabad with the intention of modernizing minting.

Heavily inspired by the European Mints, the building came to completion in 1903. In 1918, after the implementation of the Indian Paper Currency Act, the Mint started printing currency notes up until 1997 in Saifabad Mint. Later, a new Mint was established in Cherlapally. Museum organizers said that commemorative coins of the past 100 years are held for display.

A replica of the 11.938 kg gold coin, made in 1613 during the reign of Jahangir, one of the Mughal emperors, is on display here. It was presented to Nizam-ul-Mulk, Asaf Jah 1’s father Mir Shahab ud-Din Siddiqui. When it was auctioned in Switzerland, a coin collector designed its replica and handed it over to the Mint.

"I am happy that the museum has been created based on my thesis model. After completing a bachelor's in Architecture from RV College of Architecture, Bengaluru, I began preparing my thesis on Saifabad Mint in January 2020. I submitted the final thesis to the GM of Charlapally Mint, JP Das. We believed that the museum could be set up here. When we sent the proposal to Delhi, we immediately got the approval," said Architect P Pravani.