Daultabad (Telangana): A gruesome murder took place in the Sangareddy district of Telangana where a 12-year-old boy killed a 55-year-old man in a drunken fight with a beer bottle. Police said that the incident took place in the Daulatabad area of the district in the early hours of Saturday and came to light later in the day.

According to police the victim identified as M. Amadaiah was drinking alcohol with the minor accused till late at night on Friday. They further revealed that suddenly the two got involved in a drunken brawl during which the boy smashed an empty beer bottle on Amadaiah's head inflicting grievous injuries.

As Amadaiah slumped to the ground following the heavy blow to his head, blood poured out from the gaping wound on his head. Even as the victim battled for his life, the boy in a feat of rage stabbed him in the throat with the broken bear bottle, slitting his throat in the process. With his anger still raging the boy trampled the victim.

After Amadaiah succumbed to his injuries the accused took Rs 500 from his pocket and calmly left the spot, police said adding that he slept for the night on the premises of a nearby government school. The next morning he went to Gummadila and bought new clothes after which he returned to his village as if nothing happened.

Meanwhile, a group of locals found Amadaiah's body in a pool of his own blood near the liquor store. Police said that the accused was identified by the investigators from the footage of nearby CCTV cameras. Meanwhile, the accused was caught by villagers in Konya and handed over to the police.

According to police sources the accused, a class VI dropout used to steal mobile phones and harass girls in the past. Police sources said that during interrogation the accused told the investigators that while drinking Amadaiah threatened to kill him and his family following which he murdered him in a fit of rage. They further revealed that a case has been lodged on the basis of the complaint by the wife of the deceased Venkatamma and further investigation is going on.