Nagarkurnool (Telangana): At 106 years, Venkataramanamma is hale and hearty. She does all her work by herself and the extended family came together to celebrate a centenary for the matriarch recently.

Venkataramanamma was born in 1914 when the dynamics of the world was fast changing as the industrial revolution led to the first World War. She has ten children, seven sons and three daughters.

The family grew into an extended family of 186 members of Venkataramanamma's sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their families. The extended family wanted to celebrate the matriarch's birthday in a very grand manner.

On Sunday, the family members met at Venkataramanamma's village at Tadur Mandal in Nagarkurnool district. She, being the eldest of the four generations, was honoured by the family members. The centenarian expressed her happiness in celebrating her birthday with the family.

