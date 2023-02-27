Coimbatore: A day after a transgender was found dead with strangulation marks on her throat, thee YouTubers were arrested by the police allegedly for teasing a transgender showing a fake gun to her at Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore on Monday.

According to the police, the accused youths were travelling in a car to Ooty on Sunday when they saw a transgender woman standing on the roadside near Kavundampalayam. Finding her alone by the side of the road, the three youths got down from their car and started speaking to her. Quoting the transgender, police said that they were trying to tease her and their conversation, in no time, turned out to be a heated argument.

In an effort to scare the transgender, one of the youths took out a dummy pistol and started flaunting infront of her. According to the police, these types of guns are generally used in shootings. Meanwhile, a passerby noticed the whole incident and informed the police and immediately after that police from Thudiyalur police station went to the spot and took the youths into their custody. Police also seized the dummy gun and the car in which these three youths were travelling.

Read also: In a first, transgender cops participate in R-Day parade in Chhattisgarh

The accused youths have been identified as Dilip (33), Kishore (23) and Sameer (30) from Kerala. "They have admitted that they were traveling from Coimbatore to Ooty but why they suddenly went into a tiff with the woman, is still not clear. We will interrogate them further to find out the reason behind the dispute," an investigating officer said.

Subsequently, on the order of Periyanaickenpalayam DSP, police have registered a case of threatening and an attempt to kill the transgender under under the Arms Act . The youths were then produced before the court and sent to prison.

It may be recalled that three days ago, police found the dead body a transgender person in Chennai. Police who had recovered the body from the backside of a petrol pump, had noticed strangulation marks on her neck. It is also learnt that she went missing a day ago.