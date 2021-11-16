Chennai: Tamil Nadu police arrested a 27-year-old youth for making a hoax bomb threat to the residence of actor Vijay.

During the early hours of Monday, a call was made to the master control room at the state police headquarters about a bomb being placed at the residence of actor Vijay.

Police headquarters immediately deputed a team of police officers and policemen along with sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squads to the residence of the actor at Neelakaranai in the city. On detailed examination, police found that the threat was a hoax.

Based on a complaint filed by Vijay's manager, a case was registered and investigations led to culprit Bhuvaneswaran residing at Marakkanam in Villupuram district.

Police said that he had made similar calls and threatened to bomb the houses of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswamy and actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar.

IANS