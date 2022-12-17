Chennai: Police on Friday arrested a yoga teacher, who possessed 10 kg of ganja in Tamil Nadu's Perungalathur. The accused has been identified as Dinesh (29), a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, police said. According to a press release issued by the police, they were on a checking drive at Perungalathur bus station and caught a person, who was moving under suspicious circumstances. On frisking him, they found a large bag in which he stuffed 10 kg of ganja. Dinesh, who has completed his master's degree in yoga, has been teaching yoga in gyms in Velachery, Neelangarai and Duraipakam while staying in Palavakkam.

Most of Dinesh's trainees are software engineers working in the IT sector. Dinesh told the police that he advised people, who approached him with stress and weight problems to reduce their stress by smoking cannabis. Due to this, Dinesh has taken up ganja smuggling himself to ensure that the customers get ganja without shortage. The police filed a case against Dinesh for illegal possession of drugs, produced him in court and later, he was imprisoned.