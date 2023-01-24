Dharmapuri: A woman and her two sons, including a weeks-old baby boy, who was evicted from her house by her in-laws over dowry, were rescued in the Dharmapuri area of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, officials said. According to police, the victim was identified as Geetha, and her two sons, one of them is 20 days old were rescued from the Harur bus stand by a team of women's police on Tuesday.

It is learned that Geetha was evicted from the house by her in-laws for not meeting their additional dowry demand. After being driven out by her in-laws, Geetha approached the Women's Police Station and lodged a complaint with them against her in-laws. In her complaint, victim Geetha said that the in-laws told her that she can live with her husband only if she brings an additional dowry.

Geetha alleged that her complaint was not properly acted upon. She said that due to police inaction, she was forced to take refuge at the Harur bus stand with her two children, including her infant son. Seeing the hapless woman stranded at the bus stand, passersby provided her with food. After three days of Geetha's stay at the Harur bus stand, the local people brought the matter to the notice of Harur Deputy Superintendent of Police Pugalenthi Ganesh.

The Deputy SP took congnisance of the matter. Soon, a special team from the women's police station was sent to the Harur bus stand to rescue the woman and her two sons. The police team rescued the woman and her sons and shifted them to the police station. When asked about the case, a police officer from Harur Police Station said, "An investigation will be conducted based on Geetha's complaint and strict action will be taken if there is truth with regard to dowry".

It is being said that Geetha has been harassed over dowry by her husband Prashanth and her in-laws hailing from Indira Nagar in Keerapatti village near Harur. A policeman said that Geetha had lodged the first complaint against her in-laws about the harassment at Harur Women Police Station two years ago. Based on her complaint, the police had sent Geetha and the infant to her parent's house at the time.