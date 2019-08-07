Madurai: "First you take a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes you" - This particular quote by American author Francis Scott Key Fitzgerald highlights the stages of alcohol consumption.

Drawing a parallel to the same, an incident reported from the temple city of Madurai literally showed where the alcohol could take you!

In a video, which went viral on social media, a man, completely in an intoxicated state, was seen dozing peacefully in a 'live' drain, while the locals tried waking him up.

"The man must have had stumbled into the drainage after consuming alcohol and passed out," said an onlooker.

Such sight is a testament to the widespread problem of alcoholism in Tamil Nadu, where most people are addicted to alcohol regardless of their age, opined few bystanders.