Tamil Nadu: The Federal Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered to increase in the Southern Coastal security due to the unusual situation in Sri Lanka. After this incident, security has been increased by the naval forces in Tuticorin and other coastal belts in Tami Nadu.

Many Sri Lankans are fleeing to Tamil Nadu due to the worst economic crisis. An outbreak of violence against the government enabled the prisoners to escape from jail. According to information, more than 50 prisoners who were involved in murder and smuggling have escaped from jail.

Following this incident, the Federal Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered to increase in marine security. After this incident, the coastal belt in Tuticorin and other Tamil Nadu coastal areas' security has been increased by the naval forces. To avoid prisoners trespassing into the country in the form of refugees, naval forces have tightened patrolling in the coastal belt.

In addition, the police are also engaged in intensive patrolling of coastal areas by patrol boats. Police suspect that these escaped prisoners might hide in the Tuticorin islands. Police are doing a sudden checkup on these islands.

