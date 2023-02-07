Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Many controversies surrounded Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri before she took oath as an additional judge of Madras High Court with the Supreme Court also the petitions challenging her appointment shortly later. Justice Gowri has been drawing criticism for her controversial remarks against religious minorities and her alleged links with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Justice Gowri’s elevation was opposed by a group of Chennai advocates who wrote to the President. They accused her of delivering “hate speeches” against Muslims and Christians. The lawyers cited instances where Victoria Gowri was seen making 'hateful' remarks against minority communities. The lawyers alleged that it reflected her 'regressive views' and 'deep-rooted religious bigotry'. This made her unfit to be appointed as judge of the High Court.

Foremost allegation among the grounds on which Gowri's elevation was challenged was an interview of hers with Bharatmarg captioned “More Threat to National Security & Peace? Jihad or Christian Missionary? Critics alleged that in the said interview, Gowri said these objectional words, "like Islam is green terror, Christianity is white terror."

The second allegations against Justice Gowri was her 'affiliation' with the Bhartiya Janata Party. The petitioners have also noted that Gwri's affiliation with the BJP is well known since she was the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Mahila Morcha, which was the women's wing of the BJP. The third major allegation against her was an article titled 'Aggressive baptising destroying social harmony' authored by her. She allegedly wrote that not a finger is lifted to stop allured and forcible conversions.

The Supreme Court's Collegium – a three-judge committee - recommended advocate Victoria Gowri, a member of Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to be appointed as a judge in the Madras High Court. Following usual practice including reading out the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President, Victoria Gowri was administered the oath of office by Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice T Raja. Besides Gowri, four others also took oath as additional judges of the High Court.