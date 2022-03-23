Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Veteran Tamil actor Vignesh lodged a sensational complaint at the Chennai Police Commissioner's Office claiming that he has lost Rs 1.81 crore to the iridium scam gang. He had filed the complaint on March 21. " I have acted in many Tamil films, including most popular Director Bharathi Raja's Kilaku Seemaiyiley, Pasumpon. I have been working in cinema for 30 years and then on my own. Ramprabhu, who was a tenant in my shop, befriended me. The security officers had the pistol with them and would travel in a car fitted with a siren device. I thought he might be a VIP," the complaint mentioned.

He further wrote, "During one of our conversations, Ramprabhu said, 'he got the substance iridium and sold it to a company in Australia with the help of the central government, valued at Rs 3 lakh crore. That is why the federal government has given me gun police protection', Further, he said he was doing the business of selling iridium legally. He also said that those who invest in it will get many times more profit. In this connection, I attended meetings at a star hotel in Chennai Guindy and at a farmhouse in the Virudhunagar area where he explained about the sale of iridium."

He said that the meeting was attended by a retired army officer and several prominent personalities after which he believed that what Ramprabhu had said was true. They also said that they are doing this business with the permission of the Reserve Bank of India. "If you give me Rs 5 Crore, I will give you back Rs.500 crore," Rampprabhu has said to Vignesh.

"Relying on Ramprabhu's words, I paid Rs 1.81 crore through my bank account and loans to friends. After that, he avoided talking to me. During a face-to-face meeting, he said that Rs 500 crore was coming by container lorry and would be delivered as soon as it arrived. It was revealed to a lot of people like me that he was charging like this. It was reported that he did not pay as he was told and that he was a fraud, " he added.

Meanwhile, Virudhunagar police arrested Ramprabhu and remanded him to custody.