Chennai: Arignar Anna Zoological Park popularly known as Vandalur zoo in the Vandalur area has begun implementing a summer management plan to help animals stay cool in this summer heat. A unique plan for all mammals, birds, and reptiles has been put in place here.

Mega herbivores like rhinoceros, elephants, hippopotamus, giraffes, and zebras have been provided with water showers and sprinklers. Elephants are allowed to wallow in the pond twice a day. Thatched sheds have been provided in all the enclosures. Special diets have also been made to beat summer.

Vandalur zoo gets ready to beat summer

In the bird enclosures, gunny bags tied on the top and sides are sprayed with cool water during the day to keep them cool. Sprinklers have been arranged in the enclosures of ostriches, terrestrial birds, and at the walk-through aviary. Carnivores are provided with frozen meat while primates and bears are given fruits frozen in ice cubes. Serpentarium (enclosure for snakes) has been given mud mounds and pots in multiple layers to ensure differential temperature inside as snakes require variable temperatures for digestion, moulting and reproduction.

