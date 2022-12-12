Chennai: Following the orchestrated campaign in the party to induct Udhayanidhi Stalin into the cabinet, his coronation as a minister is expected on December 14. His father and Chief Minister MK Stalin appears to have given in to the pressure from the family and a section of the party to elevate him, DMK sources said.

He would be entrusted with the coveted Special Initiatives Implementation portfolio as well as Sports Development and Youth Affairs, the sources added. A chamber for the new minister is getting ready in the colonial-era secretariat in Fort St George indicating the fast-paced developments. Besides that of the CM, the secretariat houses the chambers for 34 ministers. Over 50 workers of the PWD are engaged in sprucing up the chambers.

Induction of Udhayanidhi into the ministry was long-expected since senior DMK leaders and almost all the ministers have joined the chorus with only Stalin keeping it in abeyance thus far. From being an actor and film producer, he was catapulted into politics in 2019, ahead of the Assembly elections, as the DMK's Youth Wing Secretary, a post his father had held since its inception in 1982 to 2017.

Then, he was the star campaigner of the party in the 2021 elections, eclipsing others. His attack on the Centre for its failure to construct the AIIMS in Madurai with a brick in hand, caught the imagination of the people.

Not only party veterans and senior ministers pay obeisance to him, his birthday was celebrated by the DMK across the state, a honour reserved only for Stalin and the late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. This goes on to prove his spectacular rise and prominence in the party. From doing roles as the boy next door, he has emerged as the face of the GenNext in the DMK.

However, reports of Udhayanidhi's impending induction into the cabinet has given the opposition a handle to beat the DMK. Both former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) of the AIADMK and BJP state president K Annamalai have described it as nothing but a proof of the DMK being a dynastic party with no room for others.

“It is the coronation of the prince and goes on to prove beyond doubt that the DMK is fostering family rule. But, even if he (Udhayanidhi) attains 80 years of age, he will remain a playboy. He had sported the Khaki only in films, but I had served in the police force for a decade. Take the example of Lalu Prasad, family rule has spoiled the party and made it a marginal player,” he told the media in Coimbatore and Trichy this week.

For EPS, the DMK has become a corporate entity and hence this succession is no surprise. “The DMK is a corporate company. The DMK does not respect those who have toiled for the party,” he told reporters at Tirupur adding that the AIADMK has no place for dynastic succession. Now, the question that dominates discussions in drawing rooms and tea shops is whether Udhayanidhi will continue to act in movies after his elevation as a minister.